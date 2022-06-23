The rain that had been threatened for Wednesday barely materialised, and where it did it was muddy rain. Cars and terraces were filthy again.

For Thursday, rain was forecast during the early hours, clearing later to leave a sunny but quite breezy day. There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for the south of the island until 11am. The outlook for Friday and into next week is good - highs of up to 32C.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 11):

Alcudia 31C, moderate southwesterlies.

Andratx 28C, gentle SW easing light south.

Palma 29C, gentle to moderate southerly breezes.

Pollensa 34C, moderate breeze from the south.

Sant Llorenç 31C, fresh southwesterly easing to moderate in the afternoon.

Santanyi 28C, moderate SW.

Soller 32C, gentle southerly breeze.

Highs on Wednesday - Pollensa 33.9 at 3.40pm; Colonia Sant Pere 32.4 at 4.30pm; Arta 31.7 at 4pm.