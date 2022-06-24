A sunny Friday with occasional cloud, not as breezy as Thursday. UV rating 10. Thursday's rain was only light - the most rainfall was 4.9 litres per square metre in Palma. The forecast for the next few days shows very little risk of rain. Maximum temperatures in the low 30s.

Forecasts for Friday: Alcudia 31C, light northerly in the morning; gentle southerly in the afternoon. Andratx 30C, light northwest breeze; south after midday. Palma 31C, gentle south-southwest breezes. Pollensa 33C, moderate westerly easing to light. Sant Llorenç 34C, moderate SW in the morning; gentle E in the afternoon. Santanyi 29C, gentle to moderate southwesterlies. Soller 31C, light west; southeast later on. Highs on Thursday - Pollensa 34.0 at 4.50pm; Colonia Sant Pere 32.6 at 4.40pm; Puerto Pollensa 32.5 at 3.20pm. Rainfall on Thursday - Palma (port) 4.9 litres per square metre; Sant Elm 3.8; Son Bonet 3.2.