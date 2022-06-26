Some patchy cloud in areas on Sunday, but otherwise plenty of sun - UV rating 10. Outlook for the week is much the same, sunny with occasional clouds, highs of up to 32.

Forecasts for Sunday - Alcudia 29C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light. Andratx 30C, gentle westerly veering light NW. Palma 32C, moderate breeze from the southwest easing to gentle from the south. Pollensa 31C, gentle east breeze in the morning; light north in the afternoon. Sant Llorenç 31C, gentle easterly easing to light southerly. Santanyi 30C, gentle east breeze in the morning; gentle southwest in the afternoon. Soller 34C, light northwest-west. Highs on Saturday - Muro 34.3 at 3.30pm; Puerto Pollensa 33.9 at 2pm; Pollensa 33.3 at 2pm.