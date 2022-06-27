Any cloud on Monday is forecast to be more evident in the north and northeast of the island. A bit breezier than on Sunday. UV rating 10.

Forecasts for Monday - Alcudia 28C, gentle northeast breeze. Andratx 31C, light southwesterly veering northwest. Palma 31C, moderate breeze from the southwest easing to gentle from the south. Pollensa 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast in the afternoon. Sant Llorenç 31C, moderate easterly easing to gentle northeasterly. Santanyi 30C, moderate east breeze in the morning; light northwest in the afternoon. Soller 32C, gentle northerly easing to light. Highs on Sunday - Petra 33.5 at 2.30pm; Sineu 32.4 at 1.40pm; Porreres 32.2 at 12.40pm and Sa Pobla 32.2 at 2.30pm.