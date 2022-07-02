Some patchy cloud on Saturday. Forecast to be warmest in southern areas, and there is a yellow alert for high temperatures in the south and in central areas on Sunday - highs up to 36C.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 10) - Alcudia 29C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east. Andratx 31C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light east in the afternoon. Palma 35C, gentle to moderate easterly breezes. Pollensa 31C, light east-southeast. Sant Llorenç 31C, moderate easterly easing to gentle. Santanyi 30C, moderate easterlies. Soller 34C, light northwest breezes. Highs on Friday - Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) 31.9 at 2.50pm; Campos 31.6 at 3.30pm; Palma (university) 31.3 at 3.50pm.