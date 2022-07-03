Yellow alert on Sunday for high temperatures (36C) in the south of Mallorca and central areas. On Monday, this alert will be extended to include the north of the island.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 10) - Alcudia 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north. Andratx 33C, light westerly in the morning; light easterly in the afternoon. Palma 35C, light to gentle easterly breezes. Pollensa 32C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 33C, light to gentle northeasterly. Santanyi 33C, light southeast-east. Soller 35C, light north breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday - Palma (port) 34.6 at 4.30pm; Son Bonet (Marratxi) 33.5 at 4.40pm; Binissalem 33.1 at 4.20pm.