Yellow alert on Monday for high temperatures for the whole of Mallorca except the Tramuntana coast between Estellencs and Escorca. Up to 38C forecast inland. On Tuesday, there is a yellow alert but only for the southern coastal area.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 10) - Alcudia 30C, moderate north breeze easing to light NE. Andratx 33C, light southwesterly in the morning; light easterly in the afternoon. Palma 35C, light southerly breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon. Pollensa 33C, moderate northwest easing to light northeast. Sant Llorenç 34C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east. Santanyi 33C, gentle southwest and southeast breezes. Soller 34C, light northwest breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday - Porreres 36.4 at 4.30pm; Llucmajor 36.2 at 3.40pm; Binissalem 36.0 at 3.10pm.