A yellow alert on Tuesday for high temperatures in the southern coastal area of Mallorca - to 36C. For the rest of the week, highs of 32 to 33C depending on area, so no alerts likely. As with the past couple of days, some hazy cloud at times. UV rating 10.

Forecasts for Tuesday - Alcudia 29C, light to gentle northeast breezes. Andratx 32C, light southerly in the morning; light northerly in the afternoon. Palma 35C, gentle to moderate northeast breezes. Pollensa 31C, gentle easterly easing to light northeast. Sant Llorenç 32C, moderate east breeze. Santanyi 31C, moderate easterly. Soller 34C, calm. Highs on Monday - Porreres 37.1 at 4.40pm; Petra 36.5 at 1.30pm; Llucmajor 36.3 at 2.40pm.