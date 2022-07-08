Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 10) -

Alcudia 30C, light to gentle north breezes.

Andratx 30C, gentle northwest breeze easing light east.

Palma 32C, gentle northwest breeze increasing moderate northeast.

Pollensa 32C, light northerlies.

Sant Llorenç 31C, moderate north breezes.

Santanyi 32C, moderate SE in the morning; moderate north in the afternoon.

Soller 31C, light northwest and northeast breezes.

Highs on Thursday - Llucmajor 32.9 at 12.30pm; Palma 32.6 at 2.10pm; Porreres 32.3 at 1.30pm.