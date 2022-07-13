Yellow alert on Wednesday for high temperatures in Mallorca's interior and in the north of the island. On Thursday, the alert is currently only for the central area of the island.

The outlook still points to higher temperatures by the weekend and now also into next week. In central areas, the Binissalem weather station, which is one where the highest temperatures tend to be registered, indicates 38 on Saturday and 39 on both Sunday and Monday.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 9) -

Alcudia 33C, gentle northerlies.

Andratx 33C, light southerlies.

Palma 34C, moderate southwesterly easing to light.

Pollensa 36C, light east breezes.

Sant Llorenç 35C, light to gentle southeasterly breezes.

Santanyi 33C, gentle southeast breeze in the morning easing to light in the afternoon.

Soller 36C, light northwesterly in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday - Llucmajor 37.2 at 3.40pm; Binissalem 36.8 at 3.40pm; Palma (University) 36.2 at 1pm.

Mainland highs on Tuesday - Andalusia 42.8, Fuente Palmera and Airport (Cordoba); Extremadura 43.2, Merida (Badajoz); Castile-La Mancha 41.1, Almaden (Ciudad Real); Castile and León 42.1, Candeleda (Avila); Galicia 42.3, Ourense.