There is a yellow alert for high temperatures in Mallorca's central areas on Friday. This will extend to the south of the island on Saturday. Highs on Friday up to 37C.

Current weather station indications are for maximums of 39C in the central zone on Saturday. Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 10) - Alcudia 32C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast. Andratx 33C, light south-southeast breezes. Palma 33C, gentle southwest breeze easing light south. Pollensa 35C, gentle northwesterly veering light north. Sant Llorenç 34C, light to gentle southeasterly breezes. Santanyi 33C, light to gentle southeasterlies. Soller 35C, light northwesterly in the morning; calm in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday - Petra 36.3 at 4.10pm; Sa Pobla 36.2 at 1.30pm; Llucmajor 35.8 at 4.30pm. Mainland highs on Thursday in regions with 40C and above - Castile and León 45.0, Candeleda (Avila); Extremadura 44.9, Badajoz; Andalusia 44.2, Morón de la Frontera (Seville); Castile-La Mancha 44.0, Talavera de la Reina (Toledo); Galicia 44.0, Ourense; Madrid 42.2, Villanueva de la Cañada; Valencia 41.2, Ontinyent (Valencia); La Rioja 40.3, Logroño Airport