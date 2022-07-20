The yellow alert for high temperatures on Wednesday once more applies to central and southern Mallorca, but pretty hot everywhere.

As to the outlook, we now have 41C being forecast for Sunday and Monday. This is at one of the weather station hotspots, Binissalem. Others, e.g. Porreres, Sa Pobla and Sineu, are showing 40 or 41.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 9):

Alcudia 32C, light to gentle northeast breezes.

Andratx 34C, light westerly breeze in the morning; light southeasterly in the afternoon.

Palma 36C, moderate southwest easing to light south.

Pollensa 35C, light easterly breezes.

Sant Llorenç 35C, light breeze from the east.

Santanyi 34C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east.

Soller 38C, light northwesterly breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday - Binissalem 37.8 at 3.10pm; Porreres 36.8 at 2.30pm; Llucmajor 36.6 at 2.50pm.

On the mainland, things are cooling down somewhat - highs of just over 40C in Aragon and Valencia on Tuesday. These were the highest. In Galicia, down to only 28C.