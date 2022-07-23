A yellow alert for high temperatures for the whole of the island except the east coast on Saturday. There is an alert for the whole of the island on Sunday - amber in central and northern areas.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 9): Alcudia 34C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north in the afternoon. Andratx 34C, light breezes from the southwest and south. Palma 36C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light. Pollensa 36C, gentle easterly easing to light northeasterly. Sant Llorenç 35C, light to gentle southeasterly breezes. Santanyi 34C, light to gentle southeast breezes. Soller 38C, light northwest breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon. Highs on Friday - Porreres 38.1 at 3.20pm; Sineu 37.4 at 2pm; Petra 37.1 at 2.10pm. On the mainland, the Friday high was 42.6 at Fuente Palmera, Córdoba in Andalusia.