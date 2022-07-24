The met agency Aemet has tweeted a list of temperatures for Sunday which indicates a high of 40C in Sa Pobla. If verified, this will make Sunday the hottest day of the year and the first time that 40C has been reached this summer - the previous high was 39.7 in Porreres in June.

The hottest temperatures on the island have been in the north, with Colonia Sant Pere and Pollensa at 39C.

The Aemet weather stations, however, have shown a high of under 40C - 39.4 in Sa Pobla and Pollensa.

A high of forty degrees is being forecast for Monday in central and northern areas. On Tuesday, the temperatures are forecast to fall.