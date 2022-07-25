Amber alert again on Monday for central and northern Mallorca - highs up to 40C; yellow alert elsewhere.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 10):

Alcudia 37C, gentle to moderate northerly breezes.

Andratx 34C, light breeze from the southwest in the morning; northeast in the afternoon.

Palma 35C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south.

Pollensa 38C, gentle northerly increasing moderate northwesterly.

Sant Llorenç 38C, gentle southerly breeze easing to light northeasterly.

Santanyi 36C, light to gentle southwest breezes.

Soller 38C, gentle westerly in the morning; calm later on.

Highs on Sunday - Pollensa 39.9 at 12.40pm; Sa Pobla 39.7 at 2.20pm; Colonia Sant Pere 39.0 at 1.40pm. Aemet tweeted that 40C was reached in Sa Pobla, but this was subject to verification.

On the mainland, the Sunday high was 44.7 - Fuente Palmera, Córdoba, and Morón de la Frontera, Seville.