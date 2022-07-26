Lower temperatures on Tuesday, but still sunny and pretty hot. Due to be quite breezy and there is a yellow alert - not for temperatures but for rough coastal conditions. This applies to the north of the island and the Tramuntana coast until 4pm Tuesday.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 10): Alcudia 31C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle in the afternoon. Andratx 34C, gentle easterly breeze easing to light southwesterly. Palma 34C, moderate east breeze. Pollensa 33C, moderate breeze from the northeast easing to gentle east. Sant Llorenç 33C, moderate northeasterly. Santanyi 33C, moderate breeze from the east. Soller 34C, moderate northerly in the morning; light southerly in the afternoon. Highs on Monday - Sa Pobla 39.9 at 2.40pm; Petra 39.3 at 2.10pm and Sineu 39.3 at 4.20pm. On the mainland, the Monday high was 45.9 - Molina de Segura, Murcia.