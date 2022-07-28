There are alerts on the mainland for storms and heavy rainfall in the Pyrenees and along the coast of Catalonia, but there is no indication that these are heading in Mallorca's direction - looking very settled into the start of August.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 10; 9 in Alcudia and Pollensa): Alcudia 34C, moderate southeast breeze easing to calm later on. Andratx 31C, gentle southerly easing to light southeasterly. Palma 33C, moderate southwest breeze easing gentle south. Pollensa 37C, light easterlies. Sant Llorenç 33C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southeast in the afternoon. Santanyi 32C, moderate breeze from the south; gentle from the southeast after midday. Soller 34C, light northwesterly veering northerly. Highs on Wednesday - Binissalem 32.0 at 12.40pm; Llucmajor 31.7 at 1.50pm and Santa Maria 31.7 at 2.10pm.