No alerts for high temperatures on Saturday and nor are there any (at present) for Sunday.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 9, except Andratx 10): Alcudia 31C, moderate northeast breeze easing gentle east. Andratx 33C, light southerly breezes. Palma 34C, gentle east breeze easing to light southwest. Pollensa 33C, gentle northeasterly easing to light easterly. Sant Llorenç 33C, gentle northeasterly. Santanyi 32C, moderate easterly breeze. Soller 34C, gentle north breeze easing to light southeast. Highs on Friday - Llucmajor 35.5 at 1.40pm and Porreres 35.5 at 2pm; Binissalem 35.2 at 2.10pm.