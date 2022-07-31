Like Saturday, there may be some cloud around at times, but otherwise very sunny, quite breezy in areas and pretty hot.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 9): Alcudia 31C, light to gentle northeast breezes. Andratx 33C, gentle southerly breeze easing to calm. Palma 34C, light south-southwest breezes. Pollensa 34C, light to gentle northeasterlies. Sant Llorenç 34C, moderate easterly breeze easing to gentle northeasterly. Santanyi 33C, moderate easterly breezes. Soller 35C, light to gentle north breezes. Highs on Saturday - Llucmajor 35.1 at 4.10pm; Porreres 34.6 at 3.20pm; Palma University 34.1 at 1.50pm.