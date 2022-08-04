The yellow alert for high temperatures on Thursday applies to the centre of Mallorca and the south.

Heat wave watch (the third this summer) - highs of 37-38C in central areas at least until Tuesday next week. Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 9): Alcudia 33C, gentle east-northeast breezes. Andratx 33C, gentle southerly breeze easing to light southeasterly. Palma 34C, gentle southwest breeze. Pollensa 35C, gentle north breeze veering light east. Sant Llorenç 35C, gentle southeasterly. Santanyi 33C, gentle breeze from the southeast. Soller 36C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Highs on Wednesday - Petra 36.7 at 3pm; Colonia Sant Pere 36.6 at 2.20pm; Binissalem 36.5 at 1.20pm.