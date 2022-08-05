Yellow alert for high temperatures in central and southern areas of Mallorca on Friday - and on Saturday.

Heat wave watch - weather stations now showing a high of 39C in central areas by Wednesday next week. Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 9): Alcudia 33C, light to gentle northeast breezes. Andratx 34C, light southerly breezes. Palma 36C, light southeast breeze increasing gently southwest. Pollensa 35C, light north breeze veering east. Sant Llorenç 35C, moderate east breeze easing light southeast. Santanyi 34C, light to gentle easterlies. Soller 36C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Highs on Thursday - 37.4 in Binissalem and Petra; 36.7 in Llucmajor.