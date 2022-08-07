Yellow alert for high temperatures on Sunday is once more for central, eastern and southern areas of Mallorca.

The week ahead - highs in central areas ranging between 35C and 37C. The outlook for now is remaining fine - sunny with occasional cloud and modest breezes.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 9):

Alcudia 33C, gentle north breeze easing to light east.

Andratx 34C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light south.

Palma 35C, gentle breezes from the south.

Pollensa 35C, light northerly breeze veering east.

Sant Llorenç 36C, light north breeze in the morning; light south in the afternoon.

Santanyi 34C, light to gentle southerly breezes; quite cloudy.

Soller 36C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.

Highs on Saturday - 36.7 Campos and Palma University; 36.6 in Llucmajor.