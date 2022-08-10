Wednesday's yellow alert for high temperatures in Mallorca once more applies to central and southern areas.

Heat wave watch - Aemet are suggesting that the latest heat wave will come to an end on Wednesday next week and that there could be some rain. We'll see. Meanwhile, weather stations in central areas now point to a high of 41C on Sunday.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 9):

Alcudia 34C, gentle northeast-east breezes.

Andratx 34C, light south-southeast breezes.

Deya 34C, light northerly breeze easing to calm.

Palma 35C, gentle southwest and west breezes.

Pollensa 36C, light easterly and northeasterly breezes.

Sant Llorenç 35C, gentle southeast breeze.

Santanyi 34C, gentle southeasterly breeze.

Highs on Tuesday - 38.1C Llucmajor at 3pm; 37.7 Porreres at 3pm; 37.5 Binissalem at 3.40pm.