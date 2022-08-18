Amber alerts for thunderstorms and rain for the whole of Mallorca on Thursday. These are active until 8pm. The worst of the weather is expected up until midday. In the afternoon, the northeast of the island is forecast to have the worst of the conditions.

Friday will be much better, and the general outlook for the next few days is good, with temperatures into the low 30s.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 7):

Alcudia 29C, gentle northerly breeze in the morning; light southerly in the afternoon.

Andratx 29C, gentle northwesterly easing to light westerly.

Deya 27C, light northwest-west breezes.

Palma 29C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west.

Pollensa 30C, light north breeze increasing to gentle south.

Sant Llorenç 28C, gentle north breeze easing to calm.

Santanyi 29C, gentle northerly breeze easing to light easterly.

Highs on Wednesday - 34.0 Pollensa at 1.30pm; 32.3 Campos at 11am.