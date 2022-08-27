Well, where was the rain on Friday? Only one of the Aemet weather stations recorded any - Banyalbufar, and that wasn't much.

On Saturday, there is an amber alert for the Tramuntana coast to add to the one for the south that was notified on Thursday. In the Tramuntana, the amber alert, effective until 6pm on Saturday, is for both rain and thunderstorms. The amber alert in the south, covering the same period, is just for rain, but there is a yellow alert for storms.

For the rest of the island, there are yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms until 6pm.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 7):

Alcudia 31C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; 45% risk of rain.

Andratx 31C, calm; 30% risk of rain.

Deya 30C, light southeast breeze easing to calm; 50% risk of rain.

Palma 31C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light southwest; 35% risk of rain.

Pollensa 32C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; 40% risk of rain.

Sant Llorenç 31C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; 45% risk of rain.

Santanyi 32C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; 30% risk of rain.

Highs on Friday - 35.1 Es Capdella at 3pm; 34.0 Palma (Port) at 3.20pm; 33.2 Llucmajor (Cap Blanc) at 3.50pm.