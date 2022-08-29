Some occasional cloud possible on Monday. Otherwise there'll be sunny skies and some quite high temperatures. A maximum of 38C forecast in the north of the island, for which there is yellow alert for high temperatures (also in central areas) on Tuesday.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 8): Alcudia 35C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate north. Andratx 33C, gentle southerly breeze easing to light southeasterly. Deya 33C, light northwesterly easing to calm. Palma 34C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light southeast. Pollensa 38C, moderate east breeze veering south. Sant Llorenç 33C, gentle southeast breezes. Santanyi 33C, gentle southeasterly increasing to moderate. Highs on Sunday - 34.9 Binissalem at 3.20pm; 34.0 Llucmajor at 3pm; 33.8 Porreres at 3pm.