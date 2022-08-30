Tuesday's weather in Mallorca, a sunny day but storms tomorrow

A sunny Tuesday, not much by way of cloud forecast. The yellow alert for high temperatures in northern and central areas, which Aemet issued on Sunday, remains in place.

Wednesday to Friday are looking somewhat unsettled, so there could be showers anywhere. The met agency hasn't issued any alerts for rain or storms - not yet anyway. Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 8): Alcudia 36C, gentle northerly breeze. Andratx 33C, light southerly breeze easing to calm. Deya 34C, light northwesterly easing to calm. Palma 34C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest. Pollensa 37C, gentle northwest breeze. Sant Llorenç 34C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south. Santanyi 33C, light southerly breeze. Highs on Monday - 34.2 Palma (University) 12.30pm; 33.7 Llucmajor and Porreres at 2pm.