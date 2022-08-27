The heavy rain and thunderstorms finally arrived in Mallorca. The amber alerts on Friday produced nothing, but on Saturday there was rainfall up to almost fifty litres per square metre in parts of Mallorca. Certain roads had to be closed due to flooding, such as the MA-6040 in Campos.
The rain and thunderstorms finally come to Mallorca
Weather
