There was very little rain in Mallorca during the day on Wednesday, but a storm whipped up late on that mainly affected the north and northeast. There were wind gusts of 94 km/h in Capdepera and 74 in Puerto Pollensa. The maximum rainfall was 19.6 litres per square metre in Colonia Sant Pere.

Some risk of rain on Thursday, but minimal. Occasional cloud but an otherwise fine first of September, and pretty hot. There are no weather alerts.

On Friday, there is again some slight risk of rain, but weather station forecasts are generally decent for Friday and going into next week. Temperatures are due to drop a bit, but highs still above 30C.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 7):

Alcudia 34C, gentle east breeze in the morning; southwest in the afternoon.

Andratx 32C, light to gentle southerly breezes.

Deya 32C, calm; light air in the afternoon.

Palma 33C, light to gentle southwest breezes.

Pollensa 36C, moderate east breeze easing to calm.

Sant Llorenç 33C, moderate southerly easing to gentle.

Santanyi 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle south.

Highs on Wednesday - 34.5 Pollensa at 4.50pm; 33.1 Son Servera at 4.40pm; 32.8 Palma (University) and Sa Pobla at 3pm and 3.20pm.

