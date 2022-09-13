On Wednesday, Aemet is forecasting occasional showers, some of the muddy variety, and possible thunderstorms. The high temperatures will drop a bit - to between 28 and 33C. Best of the weather will be in the east of Mallorca.

A combination of the remains of Storm Danielle and a polar front are causing the unsettled conditions, Aemet saying that thunderstorms on Thursday could be locally strong and with hail. There will be a further slight drop in temperatures. Cloudy conditions will continue on Friday, with the probability of scattered showers. There will again be the risk of locally strong thunderstorms with hail.

Saturday is also not looking too clever, but there should be a real improvement on Sunday.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 7):

Alcudia 33C, light north and west breezes.

Andratx 31C, light west-southwest breezes.

Deya 30C, light westerly breeze.

Palma 31C, light west-southwest breezes.

Pollensa 35C, light northwest breeze increasing gentle west.

Sant Llorenç 34C, gentle west breeze easing to light south.

Santanyi 33C, gentle westerly easing to light southwesterly.

Highs on Tuesday - 36.3 Binissalem at 2pm; 35.8 Es Capdella at 1.30pm; 35.6 Palma (University) at 1.30pm.

