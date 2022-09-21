We have a yellow alert on Thursday for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the south of Mallorca (Andratx to Ses Salines), which is active from midnight to 6pm Thursday. Probability of rain and storms is greatest, says Aemet, in the early hours and later on in the day. Weather stations do indicate a high probability up to 6am but low probability for the rest of the day.

A fair amount of sun is forecast, with the greatest risks of showers by the evening - according to the weather stations - in the north of the island. Even here, the probability is quite low.

Aemet hasn't issued any alerts for Friday (not yet anyway), but from Saturday on the general forecast is for increasing probability of rain.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity still up around 50%):

Alcudia 27C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast.

Andratx 28C, light air easing to calm.

Deya 26C, light breezes from the north and northeast.

Palma 28C, light air from the west in the morning; from the southeast in the afternoon.

Pollensa 29C, gentle breeze from the north easing to light from the northeast.

Sant Llorenç 28C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast.

Santanyi 28C, light north-northeast breezes.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Highs on Wednesday - 30.5 Binissalem, 30.0 Llucmajor and Palma (University)

Rain on Wednesday (to 6pm) - Sineu 16 litres per square metre, Porreres 12.6, Binissalem 7.6.