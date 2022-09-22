Friday is looking pretty good. The chance of showers is minimal for most of the island; there are some exceptions. No weather alerts, but there are yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. At present, these are for the north, northeast and Tramuntana coast down to Estellencs between 6pm and midnight. No alerts for Sunday, as yet, but they can probably be expected. The weather is looking pretty unsettled up to at least Wednesday next week.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity ranging from 35% to 45%): Alcudia 28C, light breezes from the south and the east. Andratx 28C, light southerly breeze. Deya 27C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Palma 28C, gentle southwest-south breezes (55% risk of rain in the afternoon). Pollensa 30C, gentle east breeze easing to light south. Sant Llorenç 28C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south. Santanyi 27C, light southeast-south breezes (45% risk of rain in the afternoon). Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Highs on Thursday - 29.2 Es Capdellà, 29.0 Campos (Can Sion), 28.7 Capdepera. Rain on Thursday (up to 5pm) - 17.1 litres per square metre Andratx (Sant Elm), 8.2 Santa Maria.