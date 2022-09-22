Friday is looking pretty good. The chance of showers is minimal for most of the island; there are some exceptions. No weather alerts, but there are yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms on Saturday. At present, these are for the north, northeast and Tramuntana coast down to Estellencs between 6pm and midnight. No alerts for Sunday, as yet, but they can probably be expected. The weather is looking pretty unsettled up to at least Wednesday next week.
