Sunny spells on Saturday, but with a risk of showers and a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms in the south of Mallorca from 1pm to 6pm.

Sunday should be a better day, with the outlook into next week remaining unsettled.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity up to 75%):

Alcudia 25C, moderate northeast breeze.

Andratx 26C, light southeast and northeast breezes.

Deya 24C, gentle north breeze easing to light east.

Palma 25C, moderate east-northeast breezes.

Pollensa 26C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light.

Sant Llorenç 25C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle.

Santanyi 25C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate.

A high on Friday of 29.1 in Es Capdellà. Greatest rainfall on Friday - 84.4 litres per square metre in Colonia Sant Pere.