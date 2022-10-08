Sunday should be a better day, with the outlook into next week remaining unsettled.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 4; daytime humidity up to 75%):
Alcudia 25C, moderate northeast breeze.
Andratx 26C, light southeast and northeast breezes.
Deya 24C, gentle north breeze easing to light east.
Palma 25C, moderate east-northeast breezes.
Pollensa 26C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light.
Sant Llorenç 25C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle.
Santanyi 25C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate.
A high on Friday of 29.1 in Es Capdellà. Greatest rainfall on Friday - 84.4 litres per square metre in Colonia Sant Pere.
