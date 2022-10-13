Well, it's fair to say that there is an Indian summer. Friday's forecast is for clear blue skies and some pretty warm temperatures. The outlook is set fair at present into the middle of next week, with plenty of sun, minimal risk of any rain and highs of 28 and 29C.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 4/5; daytime humidity ranging from 45 to 60%): Alcudia 27C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm. Andratx 26C, light west-northwest breezes. Deya 25C, light southerly and westerly breezes. Palma 26C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southwest. Pollensa 28C, gentle west breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 27C, gentle west breeze easing to light. Santanyi 26C, moderate southwesterly breeze easing to light westerly. A high in Mallorca on Thursday of 26.4C in Binissalem.