Temperatures up to Tuesday (October 18) at least. Certain weather stations forecasting higher for Friday. | @AEMET_Baleares
Palma13/10/2022 18:47
Well, it's fair to say that there is an Indian summer. Friday's forecast is for clear blue skies and some pretty warm temperatures. The outlook is set fair at present into the middle of next week, with plenty of sun, minimal risk of any rain and highs of 28 and 29C.
