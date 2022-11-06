A very pleasant Monday in store - plenty of sun and warm. The outlook for the week still shows a deterioration on Thursday, when rain is likely and the temperatures will drop. Showers also forecast for Friday and Saturday, but temperatures set to recover to around 25C.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity ranging from 45-55%): Alcudia 25C, light southerly breeze. Andratx 24C, light south-southeast breezes. Deya 24C, light northwest breeze in the morning; gentle southeast in the afternoon. Palma 24C, light southwest and southeast breezes. Pollensa 26C, light southeast breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 25C, light southerly breeze. Santanyi 24C, light breeze from the south. Sunday summary: Highs - 25.6 (Capdepera), 25.4 (Pollensa), 25.2 (Son Servera). Lows - 5.2 (Lluc), 5.3 (Son Torrella, Escorca), 5.9 (Campos). Gusts - 41 kilometres per hour (Muro), 39 (Serra Alfabia and Portocolom).