A decent Sunday - good amounts of sun, occasional cloud, no real risk of rain. On Monday, however, showers could be on the cards. The outlook for the next few days is a mix of sun and cloud with possible rain. Temperatures at most, 24 or 25C.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 55-65%):

Alcudia 22C, light north-northeast breezes.

Andratx 22C, light southerly breeze easing to calm.

Deya 21C, light breeze from the north in the morning; light from the south in the afternoon.

Palma 23C, calm and light east breeze.

Pollensa 23C, light north breeze easing to calm.

Sant Llorenç 22C, light breeze from the north easing to calm.

Santanyi 22C, light northerly; calm later on.

Highs on Saturday - 25.1 Es Capdellà; 24.9 Palma Port; 24.3 Sant Elm.