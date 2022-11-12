A decent Sunday - good amounts of sun, occasional cloud, no real risk of rain. On Monday, however, showers could be on the cards. The outlook for the next few days is a mix of sun and cloud with possible rain. Temperatures at most, 24 or 25C.
A decent Sunday - good amounts of sun, occasional cloud, no real risk of rain. On Monday, however, showers could be on the cards. The outlook for the next few days is a mix of sun and cloud with possible rain. Temperatures at most, 24 or 25C.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.