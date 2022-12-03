Rainfall up to 7am on Saturday; there was some more later on. | @AEMET_Baleares
Palma03/12/2022 17:57
The Saturday forecast for rain and thunderstorms was accurate but only in certain areas. Parts of the island had a pleasant sunny day, but there was some rain around as well. Sunday will be similar, weather stations indicating that the east of the island will have the best of conditions.
