The Saturday forecast for rain and thunderstorms was accurate but only in certain areas. Parts of the island had a pleasant sunny day, but there was some rain around as well. Sunday will be similar, weather stations indicating that the east of the island will have the best of conditions.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity up to 75%): Alcudia 18C, moderate southerly breeze easing to calm. Andratx 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light east. Deya 15C, moderate south breeze easing to light southwest. Palma 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light northwest. Pollensa 18C, moderate southerly breeze easing to light northwesterly. Sant Llorenç 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west. Santanyi 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light. Saturday summary - High of 18.9, Palma Port; Low of 4.2, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Greatest rainfall (up to 6pm), 70.4 litres per square metre, Colonia Sant Pere; 41.8 litres, Son Torrella (Escorca).