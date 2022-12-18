Weather stations forecasting mostly cloudy conditions for Mallorca on Monday but with sun in northern parts of the Tramuntana. No rain forecast. The outlook continues to be good up to Christmas, with temperatures slightly above average - up to 22C.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 60-65%): Alcudia 20C, gentle south breeze easing to light. Andratx 18C, light south breeze in the morning, east later on. Deya 18C, light south breeze increasing to moderate southeast. Palma 19C, light south breeze in the morning, light northeast in the afternoon. Pollensa 20C, gentle south breeze easing to light. Sant Llorenç 19C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast. Santanyi 19C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Sunday summary (to 5.30pm) - Highs of 21.1 Puerto Pollensa, 20.0 Palma Port, 19.8 Capdepera; Lows of 1.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.0 Lluc, 4.7 Binissalem; Rainfall, 0.2 litres per square metre Son Servera, Llucmajor, Muro.