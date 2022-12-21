Another fine day, good amounts of sun and quite warm.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 50-65%): Alcudia 20C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest. Andratx 19C, light west-northwest breezes. Deya 19C, light west-southwest breezes. Palma 21C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm. Pollensa 21C, gentle west breeze easing to light. Sant Llorenç 21C, light west breeze. Santanyi 20C, gentle west breeze easing to calm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Wednesday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 22.2 Son Servera, 21.5 Palma Port, 21.1 Capdepera; Low of 7.5 Son Torrella (Escorca); Rainfall, 0.2 litres per square metre Son Torrella.