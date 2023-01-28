Once again, not much sun expected. If there is, it will be most likely in southern areas. For the northern part of the Tramuntana and for the north/northeast of Mallorca, there is the possibility of thunderstorms at any time. Probability of rain highest in these areas.

Snow - amber alert for the Tramuntana above 600 metres until 10am; up to 15 centimetres over 24 hours. Snow possible at 500 metres but only small amounts.

Yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for the north/northeast to 3pm and for the Tramuntana until 12 noon.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 60-70%):

Alcudia 12C, fresh north breeze.

Andratx 12C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast.

Deya 9C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast.

Palma 12C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest.

Pollensa 12C, moderate north-northeast breezes.

Sant Llorenç 11C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate.

Santanyi 11C, fresh north breeze easing to gentle.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Saturday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 10.8 Palma Port, 9.5 Portocolom, 9.4 Capdepera; Lows of -0.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), zero Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.7 Campos (Can Sion); Gust of 69 km/h Capdepera; Precipitation of 32.4 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 27.4 Lluc, 17.4 Pollensa.