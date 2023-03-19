Astronomical spring starts on Monday and the first days of spring are looking pretty good - a high of 28C forecast for northern areas on Friday.

Monday will be mainly sunny with some cloudy spells and the possibility of some rain in the east of the island in the afternoon. There may also be some fog in the evening.

Aemet activated a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms in the south and east at 8.30am on Sunday. There was some rain but not on the scale, or so it would appear, to have merited an alert.

Forecast for Monday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity 45-65%):

Alcudia (9C) 19C, light east-northeast breezes.

Andratx (9C) 18C, light south breeze.

Binissalem (7C) 21C, light southwest breeze.

Deya (7C) 18C, light northwest breeze in the morning; light southeast in the afternoon.

Palma (7C) 20C, light south breeze.

Pollensa (8C) 20C, light north breeze easing to calm.

Porreres (6C) 21C, light southeast and southwest breezes.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 19C, light southeast and south breezes.

Santanyi (7C) 18C, gentle east breeze easing to light southwest.

Sineu (7C) 20C, calm increasing to light south breeze.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Sunday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 20.8 Es Capdellà, 20.7 Campos (Can Sion) and Palma Port, 20.6 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 6.6 Son Torrella (Escorca) and Lluc, 7.0 Campos (Can Sion); Rainfall 2.4 litres per square metre Es Capdellà, 2.0 Santanyi.