A change in the weather on Saturday. The fall in temperatures will be quite marked, but the recent values have been exceptionally high for the time of year - 29C on Friday. A generally fine day, but rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the whole of Mallorca in the evening and into the night.

The breezes are due to pick up, especially in the south and east. At present, there is a yellow alert for high winds in the south of the island from midnight on Saturday until 8am Sunday; there is also an alert in the south for rough coastal conditions (midnight to 10am Sunday). Sunday is due to be windy, with rain in the morning most likely in the north and east.

Forecast for Saturday (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (11C) 22C, mainly cloudy, rain and thunderstorms late on and overnight into Sunday; moderate west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 20, Mon: 19, Tue: 18.

Andratx (10C) 19C, sunny, rain and thunderstorms likely in the evening; light west and south breezes increasing to moderate north in the evening; humidity 50%. Sun: 18, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.

Binissalem (9C) 21C, sunny with occasional cloud, rain and thunderstorms late on; moderate northwest and southwest breezes; humidity 35%. Sun: 17, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

Deya (9C) 19C, sunny with occasional cloud, rain and thunderstorms in the evening; light west-southwest breezes; humidity 40%. Sun: 17, Mon: 16, Tue: 16.

Palma (11C) 21C, sunny with occasional cloud, rain and thunderstorms in the evening; moderate northwest breeze backing southwest and from the north in the evening; humidity 35%. Sun: 19, Mon: 19, Tue: 18.

Pollensa (11C) 23C, sunny with occasional cloud, rain and thunderstorms overnight; moderate west breeze easing to light southwest and increasing to moderate northwest later on; humidity 35%. Sun: 21, Mon: 19, Tue: 19.

Porreres (9C) 22C, mix of sun and cloud, rain and thunderstorms late on; moderate west and southwest breezes increasing to fresh north in the evening; humidity 35%. Sun: 19, Mon: 17, Tue: 18.

Sant Llorenç (10C) 22C, cloudy morning, sunny afternoon with rain and thunderstorms expected in the evening; moderate south breeze increasing to fresh north by the evening; humidity 35%. Sun: 19, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.

Santanyi (10C) 20C, cloudy in the morning, sunny with occasional cloud by the afternoon, rain and thunderstorms late on; moderate west breeze increasing to strong north in the evening; humidity 50%. Sun: 19, Mon: 17, Tue: 17.

Sineu (10C) 21C, sunny with occasional cloud, rain and thunderstorms in the evening; moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest and increasing to moderate north in the evening; humidity 35%. Sun: 18, Mon: 16, Tue: 17.

Friday summary (to 5.30pm) - Highs of 29.8 Son Servera, 29.4 Portocolom, 29.1 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 8.9 Es Capdellà and Campos, 11.0 Sant Elm; Gusts of 66 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 53 Pollensa.