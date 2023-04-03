Rain and thunderstorms are probable for the whole of Mallorca on Tuesday morning. There might possibly be some snow on the highest ground. In the afternoon, the risk of any rain is greatest in the south from Andratx across to Santanyi. Elsewhere, a low or negligible risk of rain; sunny everywhere by late afternoon.

The outlook for the rest of the week is pretty good. Temperatures around normal for the time of the year - maximum 20C or 21C - but the sun is quite strong. Outside chance of a spot of rain on Saturday and Sunday but no more than that. Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 5): Alcudia (8C) 18C, gentle west breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 20. Andratx (8C) 17C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 17, Thu: 18, Fri: 18. Binissalem (5C) 16C, light southeast and east breezes; humidity 60%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 20. Deya (6C) 15C, light south breeze backing northeast; humidity 40%. Wed: 16, Thu: 18, Fri: 18. Palma (5C) 17C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 19, Thu: 19, Fri: 19. Pollensa (7C) 18C, light east breeze backing north; humidity 45%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 20. Porreres (3C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 21. Sant Llorenç (7C) 16C, fresh north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Wed: 18, Thu: 19, Fri: 19. Santanyi (5C) 17C, light southeast breeze backing north; humidity 60%. Wed: 17, Thu: 18, Fri: 18. Sineu (5C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Wed: 18, Thu: 19, Fri: 20. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 20.3 Puerto Pollensa, 18.9 Llucmajor, 18.4 Palma University; Lows of 2.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.2 Campos, 4.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 18.2 litres per square metre Campos, 13.6 Santanyi, 8.8 Porreres.