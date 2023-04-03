The outlook for the rest of the week is pretty good. Temperatures around normal for the time of the year - maximum 20C or 21C - but the sun is quite strong. Outside chance of a spot of rain on Saturday and Sunday but no more than that.
Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 5):
Alcudia (8C) 18C, gentle west breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 20.
Andratx (8C) 17C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 17, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.
Binissalem (5C) 16C, light southeast and east breezes; humidity 60%. Wed: 18, Thu: 20, Fri: 20.
Deya (6C) 15C, light south breeze backing northeast; humidity 40%. Wed: 16, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.
Palma (5C) 17C, calm increasing to light east breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 19, Thu: 19, Fri: 19.
Pollensa (7C) 18C, light east breeze backing north; humidity 45%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 20.
Porreres (3C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 21.
Sant Llorenç (7C) 16C, fresh north breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Wed: 18, Thu: 19, Fri: 19.
Santanyi (5C) 17C, light southeast breeze backing north; humidity 60%. Wed: 17, Thu: 18, Fri: 18.
Sineu (5C) 16C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Wed: 18, Thu: 19, Fri: 20.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 20.3 Puerto Pollensa, 18.9 Llucmajor, 18.4 Palma University; Lows of 2.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.2 Campos, 4.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 18.2 litres per square metre Campos, 13.6 Santanyi, 8.8 Porreres.
