Quite a turnaround in the weather on Thursday, with a high (in Puerto Pollensa) down by eleven degrees compared with Wednesday. Friday looks good - plenty of sun, perhaps the odd bit of cloud. The outlook for the weekend is much the same, but rain beginning to be a possibility on Sunday evening and then more so on Monday morning. Highs over the weekend of 21 to 22C.

Forecast for Friday (UV rating 6): Alcudia (11C) 23C, moderate northwest and southwest breezes; humidity 30%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 22, Sun: 21, Mon: 20. Andratx (10C) 19C, gentle west breeze easing to light south and increasing to gentle northwest in the evening; humidity 40%. Sat: 21, Sun: 19, Mon: 19. Binissalem (7C) 21C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 30%. Sat: 21, Sun: 21, Mon: 19. Deya (9C) 19C, light west and south breezes; humidity 30%. Sat: 20, Sun: 18, Mon: 18. Palma (10C) 22C, gentle west and southwest breezes; humidity 30%. Sat: 22, Sun: 21, Mon: 20. Pollensa (10C) 24C, gentle northwest breeze increasing to moderate west in the evening; humidity 30%. Sat: 23, Sun: 22, Mon: 21. Porreres (8C) 22C, moderate west-southwest breezes; humidity 35%. Sat: 22, Sun: 22, Mon: 20. Sant Llorenç (10C) 22C, moderate west-southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Sat: 22, Sun: 21, Mon: 19. Santanyi (9C) 20C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 30%. Sat: 21, Sun: 20, Mon: 19. Sineu (9C) 21C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 30%. Sat: 21, Sun: 21, Mon: 18. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Thursday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 20.9 Puerto Pollensa, 18.9 Llucmajor, 18.8 Petra; Lows of 6.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.3 Lluc; Gusts of 68 km/h Capdepera, 64 Serra Alfabia; Rainfall of 3.2 litres per square metre Muro, 2.8 Lluc, 1.6 Puerto Pollensa.