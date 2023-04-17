Sunny for the whole of Mallorca on Tuesday. Very little by way of cloud forecast.

Rest of the week looking like much of the same. Settled, with modest breezes, some risk of rain at the weekend (mainly on Sunday) but only low. Temperatures in areas not as high as were being forecast yesterday; maximum of 27C in the north on Friday.

Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (10C) 20C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 21, Thu: 24, Fri: 24.

Andratx (9C) 21C, light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 21, Thu: 20, Fri: 21.

Binissalem (8C) 20C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Wed: 23, Thu: 24, Fri: 25.

Deya (8C) 19C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Wed: 22, Thu: 21, Fri: 23.

Palma (5C) 22C, gentle east breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Wed: 23, Thu: 22, Fri: 23.

Pollensa (10C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Wed: 22, Thu: 24, Fri: 27.

Porreres (7C) 21C, gentle northeast and north breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 22, Thu: 23, Fri: 23.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 20C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Wed: 21, Thu: 22, Fri: 21.

Santanyi (8C) 20C, gentle north-northeast breezes; humidity 45%. Wed: 19, Thu: 20, Fri: 20.

Sineu (9C) 19C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Wed: 21, Thu: 24, Fri: 23.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Monday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 22.0 Puerto Pollensa, 21.7 Llucmajor, 21.2 Palma University; Lows of 0.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.0 Campos, 3.2 Lluc.