Another splendid day in store - plenty of sun and pleasant breezes. May be some fog overnight but it should lift by dawn. The temperatures aren't especially high but this can be deceptive, as the sun is strong (UV of 8) and will burn quickly.

Outlook remaining fine, still with some higher temperatures expected in the north of the island. Just a possibility of some rain at the weekend - Sunday in particular. Forecast for Wednesday (UV rating 8): Alcudia (10C) 21C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 23. Andratx (9C) 21C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 40%. Thu: 20, Fri: 21, Sat: 22. Binissalem (7C) 22C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 35%. Thu: 24, Fri: 25, Sat: 25. Deya (7C) 21C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Thu: 21, Fri: 22, Sat: 23.. Palma (6C) 23C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 35%. Thu: 21, Fri: 22, Sat: 24. Pollensa (9C) 22C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 25, Fri: 26, Sat: 25. Porreres (7C) 22C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 24, Fri: 23, Sat: 24. Sant Llorenç (8C) 21C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 22, Fri: 21, Sat: 22. Santanyi (8C) 20C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Thu: 20, Fri: 20, Sat: 21. Sineu (8C) 21C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Thu: 24, Fri: 23, Sat: 24. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Tuesday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 22.1 Palma Port, 21.8 Puerto Pollensa, 21.6 Binissalem; Lows of 1.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.6 Campos, 3.2 Lluc.