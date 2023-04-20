May be some early cloud around and possibly also some fog, but clearing to give another fine day. Fairly breezy in the morning, but expected to be very warm in northern areas.

Good for the weekend; any risk of rain appears to have gone. Forecast for Friday (UV rating 7): Alcudia (10C) 25C, moderate south breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 24. Andratx (9C) 20C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Sat: 22, Sun: 22, Mon: 22. Binissalem (8C) 24C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 35%. Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 26. Deya (9C) 22C, gentle south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 35%. Sat: 23, Sun: 23, Mon: 24. Palma (11C) 23C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 25, Sun: 24, Mon: 24. Pollensa (10C) 28C, gentle south breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 30%. Sat: 25, Sun: 24, Mon: 26. Porreres (8C) 23C, moderate south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Sat: 24, Sun: 26, Mon: 26. Sant Llorenç (10C) 22C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 22, Sun: 24, Mon: 23. Santanyi (9C) 20C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 21, Sun: 23, Mon: 22. Sineu (10C) 24C, moderate south breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 26. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Thursday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 26.2 Pollensa, 25.0 Muro, 24.1 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 2.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.4 Lluc, 4.5 Campos.