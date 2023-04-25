Sun with occasional cloud or high cloud for the whole of Mallorca on Wednesday, with possible banks of fog in the early hours.

The breezes are predominantly coming from the south and so will drag in the African air that will produce the predicted exceptionally high temperatures for April. Around the weather stations at present, the maximum on offer appears to be 34C in Llubi and Sa Pobla on Saturday. Temperatures are due to drop somewhat on Sunday but they will still be above normal.

Forecast for Wednesday (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (13C) 25C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 27, Fri: 27, Sat: 28.

Andratx (12C) 23C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 45%. Thu: 24, Fri: 25, Sat: 26.

Binissalem (12C) 27C, gentle southwest-south breezes; humidity 35%. Thu: 28, Fri: 30, Sat: 32.

Deya (13C) 24C, light northwest breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 45%. Thu: 25, Fri: 27, Sat: 30.

Palma (14C) 26C, gentle southwest-southeast breezes; humidity 35%. Thu: 27, Fri: 27, Sat: 27.

Pollensa (13C) 27C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 45%. Thu: 28, Fri: 31, Sat: 30.

Porreres (11C) 25C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 45%. Thu: 27, Fri: 29, Sat: 31.

Sant Llorenç (12C) 23C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 25, Fri: 25, Sat: 28.

Santanyi (11C) 22C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Thu: 24, Fri: 24, Sat: 26.

Sineu (12C) 25C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 40%. Thu: 27, Fri: 29, Sat: 32.

Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 27.8 Sineu, 27.5 Petra, 26.8 Lluc; Lows of 8.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 8.8 Lluc, 10.5 Palma University.