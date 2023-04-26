Another day with plenty of sun and some occasional cloud. Other than those listed below, a high of 31C being forecast for parts of the interior, e.g. Sa Pobla.

A maximum of 33C in the interior predicted on Saturday. Temperatures expected to fall a bit on Sunday. There's likely to be a further drop on Monday, when there is a possibility of some rain. However, temperatures in general forecast to remain above average for the time of year going into next week.

Forecast for Thursday (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (13C) 27C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 26, Sat: 25, Sun: 26.

Andratx (12C) 23C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 45%. Fri: 25, Sat: 26, Sun: 24.

Binissalem (12C) 28C, gentle south breeze; humidity 35%. Fri: 31, Sat: 32, Sun: 26.

Deya (12C) 25C, light west and south breezes; humidity 40%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 25.

Palma (14C) 26C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 26.

Pollensa (13C) 28C, light west breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 40%. Fri: 30, Sat: 28, Sun: 28.

Porreres (10C) 27C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 29, Sat: 33, Sun: 26.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 25C, moderate south breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Fri: 25, Sat: 29, Sun: 24.

Santanyi (11C) 23C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 45%. Fri: 24, Sat: 27, Sun: 24.

Sineu (12C) 27C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 29, Sat: 32, Sun: 25.

Wednesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 26.9 Palma Airport, 26.4 Binissalem, 26.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 9.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.2 Palma University, 12.1 Campos.