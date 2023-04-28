Well, the promised (threatened?) 35C failed to materialise on Friday, and it seems unlikely that it will on Saturday either. Still pretty warm though, and a Saturday of sun with high cloud for most of Mallorca. There may be more by way of cloud in some eastern areas in the morning.

Both Sunday and Monday are now looking as if there may be some rain, with thunderstorms possible on Monday. The lowest probability of rain, at present, is for the southwest and Tramuntana. Forecast for Saturday (UV rating 9): Alcudia (14C) 24C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 24, Mon: 23, Tue: 24. Andratx (14C) 28C, gentle west breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 23, Mon: 21, Tue: 23. Binissalem (14C) 31C, light southwest breeze backing east; humidity 35%. Sun: 25, Mon: 23, Tue: 25. Deya (14C) 28C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 30%. Sun: 24, Mon: 21, Tue: 22. Palma (17C) 31C, gentle south and east breezes; humidity 35%. Sun: 25, Mon: 23, Tue: 26. Pollensa (14C) 30C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 35%. Sun: 25, Mon: 23, Tue: 24. Porreres (14C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 30%. Sun: 26, Mon: 25, Tue: 26. Sant Llorenç (14C) 28C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sun: 24, Mon: 23, Tue: 25. Santanyi (13C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 35%. Sun: 24, Mon: 23, Tue: 23. Sineu (16C) 29C, light southwest breeze in the morning, northeast in the afternoon; humidity 35%. Sun: 24, Mon: 24, Tue: 25. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 30.5 Palma Airport, 30.2 Binissalem, 30.0 Pollensa; Lows of 7.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.6 Palma University, 10.0 Campos.